Search continues for woman missing two years

Monday marks two years since Kristyn Richerson went missing, said her friend Sherri Wright.
“Kristyn’s absence has been devastating. Every single day is a challenge without her,” Wright said. “It’s hard to not feel a little wronged.”
Richerson disappeared in May 2018. By July that year, multiple federal agencies were investigating her case as a potential homicide. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents joined in a search of Richerson’s home in the 1300 block of Houston Street. Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge filed a homicide charge against an unknown suspect in late July.
Two men, Carl Bryce and Cody Ray Campbell, were initially held, then dropped as material witnesses in the case. In the time since, that search has come to a standstill, Wright said.
“It’s maddening. I understand with it being an ongoing investigation, there’s a lot of information they can’t give us,” Wright said. “I know we’re not going to get much further unless someone — anyone — comes forward. We know it’s at a standstill. There’s not much they can do. They’re still following every tip and lead they get. They’re still on it, and we appreciate that very much, but we need someone, anyone to please come forward with any information they have. Someone has some, and we know they do.”
Loge said the investigation remains ongoing.
“It’s still an active investigation,” Loge said. “All resources are being used to investigate all facts.”
Wright said Richerson’s friends and family just want to bring their loved one home.
“You know, she was someone’s little girl. She was someone’s sister, and niece, and cousin, and she was my friend. Her life mattered,” Wright said. “We’re going to continue to keep her story out there and have faith that one day we do get to bring her home.”
Wright said Richerson’s loved ones needed closure, even if it wouldn’t bring her back.
“It would absolutely help, but at the same time not at all,” Wright said. “Having that closure, knowing what happened, being able to bring her remains home — that will bring us closure, but it won’t ever make it any easier.”
Anyone with any information regarding Richerson’s disappearance is asked to call the Muskogee Police Department at (918) 683-8000.
