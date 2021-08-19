Search dogs return to check out fallen building rubble

Oklahoma Task Force 1 sent trained Labrador retrievers on Saturday and Wednesday to search for any victims of Friday's collapse of the former Royal Casket building.
No victims or bodies were found either time, Muskogee Fire Chief Jody Moore said.
The southwest part of the 121-year-old building at 302 N. Main St., collapsed late Friday night.
On Saturday, three "live find" dogs searched the debris for any living person caught inside, said Task Force member Robin Mendenhall, a Tulsa Police officer.
Oklahoma Task Force 1 is an urban search and rescue team with units in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. It has 125 members from 33 agencies who are trained in canine search and heavy structural collapse, as well as other issues.
"Each handler and dog searched the site for anyone who might have been in or near the building when it collapsed, and was trapped in the debris," Mendenhall said. "We were there for several hours."
Moore said the dogs were called in again on Wednesday "to confirm what we had already suspected — that nobody was in there."
He said Wednesday's search was a routine search. He said scheduling issues kept the team from coming out on Monday or Tuesday.
"We had already discussed that they were going to come back out," he said. "In a situation like this, if live dogs come, they usually follow up with 'human remains' dogs. Nothing prompted us to know whether or not to call."
A human remains search dog, Choco, spent about 45 minutes Wednesday morning searching the building.
Finding nothing, the task force ended the search at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. "The human remains detection canines can detect remains anywhere from a few hours to someone who died months or years ago," Mendenhall said.
A cautionary yellow tape has surrounded the structure since the collapse.
Contractors spent Saturday demolishing part of the building.
"City emergency personnel put up the tape Saturday when it was safe to do so," City Manager Mike Miller said. "We have personnel on the site every day as part of our assessment for the next step in abatement. Muskogee Police Department has made it a point of emphasis on patrol to keep people out of the rubble."
He said the city hopes to begin the next phase of demolition before the end of the week.
Miller said the city hopes "to get the rubble removed as soon as possible."
On Monday, city councilors authorized using emergency reserve funds to remove the debris. The building, which had partially collapsed in 2016, was declared a public nuisance on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.