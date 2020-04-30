Search ramps up for missing teen

Rogers County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue joined in a search for a missing Muskogee teen Thursday night.
Alex Guthrie was missing shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday, said his mother, Amanda Burleson-Guthrie. In a Wednesday morning social media post, Burleson-Guthrie said her son is autistic and has a history of mental instability.
About 26 volunteers and Rogers County Sheriff's deputies arrived around 6:30 p.m. Thursday to help search the area around Peak Boulevard and U.S. 69. Rogers County Deputy Larry Martinez said the Search and Rescue team brought horses, all-terrain vehicles, four-wheel drive vehicles and drones to help with the search.
Muskogee County Undersheriff Michael Mahan said Rogers County offered to help search a wooded area around the Guthrie's home, southeast of the intersection.
"We want to make sure we can clear that area so we can rule it out," he said. "Him being out there, that's a definite thing we want to rule out."
As trucks with horse trailers and trailers hauling ATVs pulled into the command post at Creek Nation Casino on Thursday, Mahan said "They mobilized quickly."
Burleson-Guthrie said she is worried about her son's condition.
"I wish I could get a message to him that we love him and he is not in trouble if he comes home," she said. "We don't know if he left on foot or got in a car with somebody. He left everything behind — his cell phone, his jewelry."
Alex Guthrie is most likely wearing jeans and a Western shirt. He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
Those with information as to Alex Guthrie's whereabouts are asked to call (918) 781-2911 or the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office at (918) 687-0202.
