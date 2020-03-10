The second of two men allegedly involved in a brutal kidnapping and rape has been arrested and formally charged, according to court documents.
Carlos Humberto Munoz, 39, was charged Monday afternoon with first- or second-degree rape, kidnapping, and aggravated assault and battery for his alleged role in kidnapping, beating, and sexually assaulting a woman last year.
Munoz and another man, Carlos Diaz Cabrera, 40, of Muskogee, offered to give a woman a ride home from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casino in southwest Muskogee the evening of Dec. 28.
An affidavit filed with the case says Munoz and Cabrera then blindfolded the woman and took her against her will to a location on Wainwright Road near Oktaha. There, according to court documents, she was beaten, sexually assaulted, and raped.
Cabrera was arrested and appeared in court Feb. 18 then again on March 2 while Munoz remained at large. According to court documents, Munoz was arrested Monday and brought in for his initial appearance.
Munoz remains in custody at the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on $75,000 bond, while Cabrera remains jailed on $200,000 bond. Their next court appearance is April 13.
