OLIVIA, N.C. — The Second Infantry Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and the 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri, from Sept. 28-Oct. 2; contact Mike Davino at 2ida.pao@charter.net or (919) 498-1910.
Second Infantry Division Association searching for those who served
