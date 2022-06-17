A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the Memorial Day Festival shooting in Taft.
Kendall Devonte Alexander was apprehended by Muskogee Police and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials and charged with one count of first-degree murder, eight counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. He is currently in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility.
Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said arrest warrants have been issued for two other suspects in the shooting — Gervorise Warrior and Keshawn Jackson. Warrior and Jackson remain at large.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.