Dorothy Raimer was pleased to see people at her garage sale recently on West Smith Ferry Road.
The two-day event had already been postponed once because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pushing it back a second time was not an option.
“We didn’t have much choice,” she said.
Early morning thunderstorms threatened the start of the garage sale. However, once the skies lightened, it was game on.
“We had people here at 7 o’clock in the morning,” she said. “We’ve already had 25 people out here, and here it is almost 9 a.m. There was never a thought about postponing it again.”
Raimer was hosting the three-family sale along with her daughter Brandi Ray, a nurse in Okemah, who was glad to see the people showing up to check out the sale wearing their masks.
“I just got here and my mask is out in the car,” Ray said. “I’m not in agreement for the total re-opening of the state, so seeing everyone still wearing masks makes me feel better.”
Raimer was pleased as well.
“We have people with masks on,” Raimer said. “I don’t have mine on right now, but I’m not concerned about it, really.”
The items for sale ranged from dishes and cooking utensils to power tools and small furniture. Ray said some things are hard to part with.
“My dad had that table saw, but I can’t remember seeing him use it,” she said. “He might have used it a while ago when he was in better health.”
Raimer said they wanted to have the sale in early April. They had recently moved when two family members passed away.
“We’re just trying to put everything together and get rid of it. “What we don’t sell, we’ll donate to Goodwill or the Salvation Army.”
