Dalton Self was elected the mayor of Wagoner on Tuesday, defeated incumbent A.J. Jones and Nathan Rojas.
Self received 765 votes (49.84%) with Jones garnering 406 votes (26.45% ) while Rojas pulled in 364 votes (23.71%).
According to the Wagoner County Election Board, the candidate with the majority of votes in declared the winner.
In the Ward 1 race, Jimmy Butler defeated Michael Scroggins (852-650) while Anthony Wagoner defeated Ciera Lewis in the Ward 2 race (845-655).
Brenda Scroggins Lenard narrowly defeated Joshua Bogle in Ward 3 (642-601) with Jason Timmons garnering 254 votes. Kevin Higginbottom will serve as the Ward 4 councilor, receiving 585 votes to Roger Schilling's 520 votes and Monica Flores' 387.
Bob Haley will be the Wagoner Chief of Police, defeating Chris Fogleman 895-639. Rhonda K. Hash defeated Catherine Rucker, 1.018-473, for the City Clerk position.
