Self-quarantining most challenging for children

Ann Pringle chuckles when she said she's "behaving myself."
Instead of visiting a next-door neighbor or attending her quilting club, the 95-year-old Muskogee woman spends her days inside or close to her home. She decided to self-quarantine.
And, she's being cautious there, too.
"I wipe my doorknobs, tables and chairs," she said. "I'm behaving and doing everything I should be doing."
Pringle isn't alone in her decision for self-isolation because of the coronavirus. Kelin Stratton is at home with her three children, and Tawny Moore is busy with a son born on Feb. 19.
Pringle said self-quarantining "was the right thing to do."
"We all have to be careful," she said. "We don't want anybody to get sick, and you don't want to get sick. I just hibernate. I talk to my neighbors on the phone or wave at them across the field."
In the meantime, Pringle keeps busy by knitting or doing word puzzles.
"I'm knitting a shawl for a group in Pennsylvania," she said. "I try to keep busy and doing things that makes my life good. I'm healthy and just stay far away from what's going on."
Stratton, in the meantime, said her three children, 12-year-old Eden, 8-year-old Killian and 11-month-old Declan, "don't have cabin fever as of yet."
"The only thing they've talked about is social distancing. They don't like that," Stratton said. "They want to be with their friends."
Stratton's older kids play video games online with their friends and chat via computer.
"My husband and I follow the news closely and we talk about it," she said. "(The children) are oblivious to the seriousness, but my husband and I don't want them to worry about it. We shoulder that anxiety."
The Strattons have a little less worry as Kelin works from home in her job with Veterans Affairs. Still, she said their lifestyle has changed because of the self-quarantine.
"We signed up for Disney Plus and that gives them something new to watch," Kelin said. "On weekends, we grocery shopping for the week, get hair cuts and shop for clothes. It's different and a challenge because we're not able to get out and do those things."
Moore also stays home to take care of son, Coleman. She's concerned about more than the coronavirus.
"It's flu season and babies are susceptible to a RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection). It could be deadly for infants," she said. "We want to stay safe and be ahead of the curve. We don't want to risk him getting sick. I guess we're definitely ahead of the trend."
Moore's husband Tyler also stays home, because he works at Tulsa Bishop Kelley High School.
"He has a honey-do list and works around the yard and helping with the baby," Tawny said. "He's just being a dad."
Tawny said being new parents keeps them busy when they're at home.
"We're really thankful for this time at home," she said. "At the same time, we're scared and nervous about the world. We're thankful for this time to relax and slow down."
