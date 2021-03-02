OKLAHOMA CITY – The Senate has approved Senate Bill 8, which would designate the route that largely follows U.S. 69 in Oklahoma as the “Historic Jefferson Highway Route.” The measure is authored by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair.
Established in 1915, the Jefferson Highway is the oldest highway to pass through Oklahoma and spans the state from the Kansas to Texas borders. This highway cuts through the heart of the Louisiana Purchase Territory and is named after President Thomas Jefferson for his role in the transaction.
The Jefferson Highway was one of the earliest automobile highways in the United States. Spanning 2,300 miles from Winnipeg, Canada, to New Orleans, it was completed nearly 10 years before Route 66.
“Designating the ‘Historic Jefferson Highway Route,’ which roughly follows the path of Highway 69, will help Oklahoma develop this as one more major tourist destination for history buffs across the nation looking to take a drive on the iconic highway,” Bergstrom said. “The route cuts through many of our small towns, including in my area of Senate District 1, so it would provide a boost for those mom-and-pop restaurants, shops and local economies. We should be capitalizing on our history and doing all we can to promote it to both Oklahomans and Americans across the nation.”
The measure now moves across the rotunda where Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, is the House principal author.
Information: Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, (405) 521-5561, or email Micheal.Bergstrom@oksenate.gov.
