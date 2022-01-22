Senate Bill 1319 would amend Local Development Act

Legislation filed this week by Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, would address growing concerns with an economic development tool available to local governments.
Senate Bill 1319 was requested by constituents concerned about the use of tax increment district financing. The Local Development Act grants municipalities or counties the authority to create districts from which a designated portion of new revenue is captured and used to fund development efforts for a defined period.
Pemberton said the measure would address concerns about location and duration of a TIF district.
"Basically, this is going to change the definition a little bit of what a TIF district is, making sure the area really meets the definition of a blighted area," Pemberton said. "We also want to look at the length of some of these — 25 years can be a long time when you're talking about diverting some of this money from our schools and career techs."
Tax increment financing is a funding mechanism that works by establishing a baseline for the amount of sales and property tax generated for a specific period prior to development. Jurisdictions entitled to receive tax revenue from the special tax district continue to receive funding at that level for the predetermined life of the TIF district.
As development occurs and the tax base grows, any new revenue that exceeds the baseline level may be used to fund local development designated by the TIF district. That revenue stream may be tapped for project funding or incentives to entice private development.
Muskogee County Assessor Ron Dean requested the amendments last year after representing the county on two committees tasked with reviewing TIF districts proposed by the city of Muskogee. Dean was one of three committee members who opposed the creation of a TIF district established to support residential development.
Dean and committee members who represented school and technical education districts, which receive large shares of ad valorem revenue, bargained for shorter duration on another TIF district proposed for the Port of Muskogee. He said his experience on those projects drove home for him the need for reforms.
"We really need more of a voice in how these TIF districts are created," Dean said, noting his initial thought was a requirement for a popular vote of the electorate. "We believe requiring support from 60% of those members of the review committee — those people who represent the entities that receive that tax revenue — will provide that input."
Dean said previously the review committee's recommendation could be ignored by the governing body proposing the TIF district. He said that would no longer be the case if SB 1319 passes with its present language intact.
Pemberton said he expects there may be some pushback from the Oklahoma Municipal League. But he believes there will be strong support from the education community.
"Ron and I have both discussed this with members of the education community, and they are supportive of most TIFs," Pemberton said. "But every now and then you get a TIF district that might not be in the best interest of the school districts or career techs and are maybe geared more toward private developers."
Pemberton said the language may need further refinements. Any changes, he said, would basically address the same issues.
