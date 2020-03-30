The Office of Senator James Lankford (R-OK) announced Monday that Lankford will host a telephone town hall event on Tuesday, March 31, to discuss and answer questions from Oklahomans on the ongoing efforts to fight the coronavirus and the ongoing implementation of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Participants are randomly selected for each call. Oklahomans who wish to participate in the call can sign-up here. The town hall will begin at 1:30 p.m.

