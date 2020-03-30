The Office of Senator James Lankford (R-OK) announced Monday that Lankford will host a telephone town hall event on Tuesday, March 31, to discuss and answer questions from Oklahomans on the ongoing efforts to fight the coronavirus and the ongoing implementation of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Participants are randomly selected for each call. Oklahomans who wish to participate in the call can sign-up here. The town hall will begin at 1:30 p.m.
breaking featured
Senator Lankford to host telephone town hall tomorrow
Chesley Oxendine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Rev. Delbert C. Josey, age 79, Pastor of Wilson Chapel Baptist Church. Services pending with House of Winn Funeral Home of Muskogee.
82. U.S. Army Veteran and Analyst for the NSA for 39 years. Died Saturday, March 28. A Memorial Service will be held at Fort Gibson National Cemetery at a later date. Hayhurst Funeral Home
Homemaker, Died Friday, March 27, 2020. Services will be announced at a later date.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former US Senator Tom Coburn dies
- Businesses closing in 19 targeted counties, elderly must stay home
- Muskogee man killed when deer hits motorcycle
- Muskogee lawyer remembered as 'pillar of legal community'
- Governor Stitt: No state lockdown
- Stilwell man killed in single-vehicle crash
- Checotah man injured in crash
- Wagoner County woman dies of COVID-19
- Muskogee County EMS releases COVID-19 case info
- Hobby Lobby to close for three weeks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.