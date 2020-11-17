Senator Pemberton sworn in for second term

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sen. Dewayne Pemberton began his second term in the Oklahoma State Senate after taking the Oath of Office in the Senate Chamber on Monday. The Muskogee Republican was sworn in by Chief Justice Noma Gurich along with other returning senators and newly elected members.
“Four years has flown by, and I’m humbled and grateful that the people of Senate District 9 have entrusted me to continue working on their behalf,” Pemberton said. “Our state is no stranger to adversity, but this year has been historic. We’ve got a tough road to recovery as we work to support our business community, protect our students and keep our economy moving forward. We have worked tirelessly all year and are anxious for session to get started so we can continue our work to heal and strengthen our great state.”
Traditionally, senators take the oath of office at the same time but to recognize social distancing and safety protocols, the members were split into small groups that were sworn in separately.
During his first term, Pemberton has been a strong advocate for education authoring and supporting legislation to improve learning at all levels. He was the original author of legislation to provide a COLA for public employees this year and played a vital role in getting the COLA to the governor’s desk. Some of the other issues he has successfully gotten signed in law include improving CASA welfare background checks, providing parents clarity on custody/visitation rulings and allowing more flexibility for employees to vote.
The Senate will convene for an Organizational Day on Jan. 5 and session will begin on Feb. 1.
