Senior Day virtual this year

Again this year the Senior Day planning committee realized that it's not yet safe for Older Oklahomans to gather in large groups, including at the State Capitol for the traditional day of advocacy with state legislators.
So, a "Virtual" Senior Day is planned for April 12.
The event is free (register, as directed below) and will be hosted on ZOOM by the Oklahoma Alzheimer's Association.
The event will include Oklahoma senators and representatives who will take time from their busy leadership and other duties to speak via ZOOM. The event is from 10:30 a.m. through noon.
Please don't worry if you have a computer without a camera, or know someone who wants to hear the speakers but doesn't have a computer. You can "attend" the event on your telephone, or without showing your face on the computer.
If you have any concerns, or if you need to register by telephone, the phone number for the Oklahoma Alliance on Aging is (405) 943-1895. Leave a message if no one answers, as the staff works part time. Or, you can contact your local Area Agency on Aging for advice or assistance. You can find the Area Agency on Aging nearest you by calling 211.
This is a new experience, but it's sure to be an enjoyable and informative day! No worries about who's driving or where to park, or what the weather will bring that day. Just join for an hour and a half to hear from key legislators and learn about what bills and issues are working their way through the legislative process this session.
