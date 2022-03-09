OKLAHOMA CITY — Former Trump Administration national security official Alex Gray announced on Tuesday his candidacy to finish the last four years of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s current term.
Inhofe recently announced his plans to retire at the end of the year, creating a vacancy that will be filled by a special election in November.
Gray served as Chief of Staff of the National Security Council during the Trump Administration. Since leaving the White House, Gray and his wife, Rochelle, returned home to Oklahoma City, where he runs a small business helping American companies around the world.
Gray is the recipient of the second-highest civilian award from the Department of Defense and the highest award from the National Security Council for his service to the country under President Donald Trump.
“It is important during this period, when our country is being subjected to the radical policies of Joe Biden, that we elect an America-First conservative to the Senate,” Gray said. “The current 50-50 split in the Senate is terrifying, and we must keep the seats we have and add additional ones in the 2022 election cycle.
"Republicans in the Senate are the last line of defense against court-packing, the Green New Deal, radical liberal judges, and 40 year-high inflation under the Biden administration,” Gray said.
Gray is a 4th generation Oklahoman who worked at the highest levels of Trump’s White House, ultimately serving as chief of staff for the National Security Council. Raised in Oklahoma City, Gray attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater and George Washington University before entering the national security and foreign policy field, working as a congressional staffer before joining Trump’s campaign in 2016.
Gray spent four years in Trump’s White House, helping to lead the fight against unfair trade policies and the destruction of American manufacturing as deputy director of the Office of Trade & Manufacturing Policy. As the top official focused on the health of the defense industrial base, he advocated for U.S. companies and workers who support our war fighters.
While working with the National Security Council, Gray traveled the country and the world with Trump and was at his side during key moments, including some of the biggest counterterrorism operations of the Trump presidency. He also carried out the biggest reorganization to the NSC in living memory, ensuring that only competent and loyal professionals were entrusted with some of the country’s most sensitive jobs.
“I was honored to serve President Trump every day of his presidency in the White House, and I will continue President Trump’s America First mission in the Senate and fight for the same conservative policies that helped our country prosper under his leadership. I am looking forward to introducing myself to the people of Oklahoma and sharing our vision not only for Oklahoma but our country's future,” Gray said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.