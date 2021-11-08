Seniors are marching, walking, lunging and stretching again at Q.B. Boydstun Library.
Seniorcise classes are 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The classes run 30 to 45 minutes, and participants are sure to get a light workout.
"By the end of this class, we've moved every part of our body," class leader Connie Miller said. "It automatically makes you breathe deeper."
The library has hosted Seniorcise classes since 2015, when they were led by Sarah England, a Fort Gibson school bus driver. Miller said the leader since has moved to another town.
"We didn't want to give it up, so I just stepped in to take it," Miller said.
"And we're grateful," participant Ethel Huggins said. "It beats sitting in a chair."
The classes feature a regimen of walking on tiptoes, on heels, marching and quick-stop walking.
"We call those our Walmart exercises," Huggins said about the quick-stop walking. "People are always stopping in front of you."
There also are series of side steps, arm rotations, lunges, side kicks and front kicks.
"The main thing is to keep moving," Miller said. "This is more exercise for the joints. It gets your blood pressure up. It gets you breathing deeper. All around it's a good thing."
The class had to be put on hold for a year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The library was closed because of COVID-19 for nearly a month in spring 2020. Miller said the library stored some of its main room furniture in the meeting room to to make sure people kept a safe social distance in the main room.
"They had to section it for the six-foot distancing," she said.
Classes resumed in March 2021, Miller said. Class members said they have been vaccinated.
"We wore masks for a while. Then they told us we only have to wear a mask in there," Miller said, referring to the main library. "Out here doing exercises we don't have to."
The class also is open to men. However, mostly women show up.
"They're easy exercises, but you forget to do them at home," she said. "Or if you did, you don't do very many of them."
Class members stretched their arms around their shoulders. Miller said one woman was not able to wash her back until she did that stretch.
However, participants exercise at their own levels.
"We don't push anyone farther than they want to be pushed," she said.
Mary Ramsey, 96, said the classes are good for her exercise and balance.
"I need this at my age," she said.
If you go
WHAT: Seniorcise.
WHEN: 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
WHERE: Q.B. Boydstun Library, 201 E. South Ave.
