Seniors on Medicare could receive extra help

Do you qualify for Extra Help with your Part D premiums, deductibles and co-pays? Depending on your income, you may also qualify for assistance with your Medicare Part B premiums.
Extra Help is part of Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers (MIPPA). Contact Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging (EODD AAA) for assistance applying for this free benefit from Social Security.
EODD AAA is part of Medicare Assistance Program (MAP) and are State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) Certified.
The EODD AAA is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information or assistance please contact Janet Bowen, Information and Assistance Specialist at (918) 682-7891.
This is a free service. If you think you have experienced Medicare fraud or fraud of any kind, contact our office. We are here to help seniors ages 60 and older. EODD AAA service area includes Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties.
