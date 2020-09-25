A Muskogee man who was shot after a man broke into his home Sept. 15 has died, according to a release from Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin.
John Martin, 77, succumbed to his injuries at approximately 2:50 p.m. Friday, she said.
Police were called to Martin's home at 2200 Monta Ave., at 8:10 a.m. Sept. 15. Martin had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a Tulsa hospital and was awake and talking when he left the scene.
The suspect is described as a black male of average build in his 30s. He was wearing a gray hoodie. He entered the home by forcing the locked front door open and demanded money from Martin. Martin told the man he had no money, and the suspect shot him multiple times before Martin could reach his gun and fire back at the man, who then ran from the scene.
Police are seeking the public's help to find the suspect who shot Martin. The Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is asking anyone with information to call (918) 680-3120, or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (918) 682-2677.
