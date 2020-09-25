A Muskogee man who was shot after a man broke into his home Sept. 15 has died, according to a release from Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin.
John Martin, 77, succumbed to his injuries at approximately 2:50 p.m. Friday.
Police were called to Martin's home at 2200 Monta Ave., at 8:10 a.m. Sept. 15. Martin had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a Tulsa hospital and was awake and talking when he left the scene.
The suspect is described as a black male of average build in his 30s. He was wearing a gray hoodie. He entered the home by forcing the locked front door open and demanded money from Martin. Martin told the man he had no money, and the suspect shot him multiple times before Martin could reach his gun and fire back at the man, who then ran from the scene.
Martin's death is the fourth homicide of the year in the city of Muskogee.
• July 4. Jarrod Godsey, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene at a home in the 500 block of Grand Avenue. He was shot with a bow and arrow by the resident, Russell Jobe, 64, after breaking into Jobe’s home. District Attorney Orvil Loge declined to prosecute Jobe.
• July 13. Kyran Taylor, 23, was shot on July 11. He died at a Tulsa hospital from wounds he suffered in a shooting inside a residence at 810 1/2 N. K St. No arrests have been made.
• Joshua Morton Woods, 36, was shot by his stepson Aug. 24 at his home in the 2500 block of Margaret Lynn Lane and later died at a Tulsa hospital. Police determined there had been a domestic assault between Woods and his wife, Morgan Woods, and that led to the woman’s 17-year-old son intervening to help his mother.
The Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is asking anyone with information to call (918) 680-3120, or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (918) 682-2677.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.