A Sequoyah County man was found guilty by a federal jury of five counts of sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country.
Michael Allen Farris, 48, of Bunch, was found guilty Wednesday.
The jury trial began with testimony on Monday and concluded on Wednesday with the guilty verdicts. Based on the jury’s verdicts, Farris is facing up to 15 years of imprisonment for each count.
During the trial, the United States presented evidence that, on at least five occasions between June 2019 and August 2019, Farris impregnated a 13-year-old victim who gave birth to the child. Testimony further established that Farris was determined, by DNA analysis, to be the father of the child.
The guilty verdicts were the result of an investigation by the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the FBI.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the defendant in this case is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Sequoyah County, within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti, of the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, presided over the trial in Muskogee and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Farris was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
