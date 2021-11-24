The Cherokee Nation is welcoming a new principal and assistant principal to Sequoyah High School. Ramona Ketcher has been named Sequoyah High School principal and Justin Brown has been named assistant principal.
Ketcher and Brown bring a combined 58 years of educational experience to their new roles at Sequoyah.
“I am excited about the future of Sequoyah High School under the leadership of Principal Ramona Ketcher and Assistant Principal Justin Brown,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Their depth of experience in education will help ensure Sequoyah remains a school of excellence while honoring its 150-year history. Both Ramona and Justin are familiar with the Sequoyah family of students and staff and they understand the importance of teaching students through experiences in academics, athletics and student life.”
Ketcher, of Stilwell, earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Elementary Education from Northeastern State University, a Master’s of Education Reading Specialist, and a Master’s of Education in School Administration. She has worked in education for 34 years, having taught students at the elementary and high school level, as well as alternative education. She previously served as an elementary teacher at Zion Public School, as assistant principal and principal at Stilwell High School, as principal at the Stilwell Early Childhood Center, and joined the Sequoyah High School family as a secondary English teacher in August.
“I am very blessed to have the privilege of working with the faculty, students and staff at Sequoyah High School, where great things are happening to make a positive impact or students every day,” Ketcher said. “Rita Pierson said it best when she said, ‘Every child deserves a champion – an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection and insists they become the best they can possibly be.’ I endeavor to be this kind of person for my students. I look forward to serving as the principal of Sequoyah High School and collaborating with and serving our faculty and staff.”
Brown, of Tahlequah, earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Mathematics Education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and later earned a master’s in Education Administration. He has worked in education for 24 years, teaching and coaching at Agra, Pawnee, and Locust Grove schools before joining Sequoyah High School in August of 2019 as a high school assistant athletic director and dropout prevention specialist. He has also coached girls basketball and boys and girls golf at Sequoyah.
“I’m excited for the opportunity. I’m honored to be in this position and I’m really looking forward to working with Mrs. Ketcher and our staff moving forward,” Brown said. “Sequoyah is a unique and special place with a lot of history and tradition and I hope to help maintain and foster a positive learning environment for all of our students.”
