A Tulsa man wanted on four counts of rape has been arrested and is in custody at the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility.
Leroy Jemol Smith, 51, is accused of four counts of rape — three in 1993 and one in 1995.
Smith had been previously charged in Muskogee County District Court with five counts of first-degree rape by force or fear. But, after the McGirt decision was rendered by the U.S. Supreme Court, the case was dismissed in August in Muskogee County and forwarded to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma for prosecution.
U.S. District Judge Ronald White dismissed the criminal case against Smith, based on the expiration of the statute of limitations in federal court.
Loge refiled the case in Muskogee County District Court.
Smith will make a video appearance at 3 p.m. to be formally charged, Loge said.
