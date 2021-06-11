Service dogs and 'therapy' animals very different

Emily Sullivan wants others to know the difference between service dogs and "therapy animals."
Sullivan has Tourette’s Syndrome, a disorder that causes uncontrolled repetitive movements and noises, or “tics.” She also experiences seizures. Sullivan’s service dog Damian is trained to help her navigate life with her disabilities. Sullivan adopted Damian in April 2019 from Marj Satterfield, owner of the Tulsa-based service dog trainer Glad Wags.
“Marj gave me the chance to have a fully functioning life again,” Sullivan said.
Everyday errands, like going to the grocery store, are part of this fully functioning life. While in the Muskogee Walmart Supercenter on April 28, Damian was rapidly approached by a large, white dog. Service dogs such as Damian cannot be upset or distracted without reducing their ability to work. In more extreme situations, service dogs that are attacked or injured may have their ability to work permanently compromised. After expressing her distress, Sullivan was told by the owner that his dog was a "therapy animal."
There are crucial legal distinctions between service animals and therapy animals, which are also sometimes called emotional support animals. Service animals are specially trained to perform certain tasks, while therapy animals are typically used as a calming presence. For example, a service dog would be able to paw at its diabetic owner when his or her blood sugar dropped.
While the presence of a therapy dog may comfort its owner, it would not be able to perform specific tasks to aid with disability. Because of this difference in task performance, therapy animals do not have public access under the 2010 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Public or private spaces are not required to accommodate therapy animals under federal law.
Walmart's corporate website states that "Walmart welcomes service animals as defined by the ADA in our stores, and we recognize the important role they play in many of our customers’ lives. We do not allow pets in our stores." When asked, representatives from the Muskogee Walmart Supercenter make no distinction between service animals and therapy animals and say both are equally welcome into their store.
Intermingling of therapy animals and service animals may result in distracted or upset service animals, especially if the therapy animals are not monitored closely. If a service animal is distracted, its owner may fall, lose consciousness or otherwise injure themselves.
“Service dogs, fake or otherwise, must be under your control,” Sullivan said.
Concerned with the possibility that the large dog may upset or attack her service animal, Sullivan sought out Walmart employees. After having asked for the dog to be taken off premises, she said she was told that Walmart could not do anything to remove the dog from the store because the owner of the large dog had claimed it as a therapy dog. Employees at Walmart informed Sullivan that they are required to let in all assistance animals, regardless of the animal’s ability to perform tasks that aid disabled owners, she said. At this point, Sullivan experienced a seizure in the back of the store, during which Damian kept her conscious by laying on her.
After Sullivan left the building, the same large therapy dog, now off its leash, once again approached Sullivan and her service dog in the parking lot. She moved herself and Damian to the back of the parking lot to avoid contact with the therapy dog, where she sat in her car and explained her situation to both local police and emergency medical services. There, low blood sugar caused her to fall forward from the seat of her car onto the asphalt of the parking lot. This fall led to a now-scarred-over gash on her arm and the beginnings of a concussion.
“It was really a nightmare [...] I didn’t feel safe shopping there while this dog was dragging [his owner] around," Sullivan said about the experience. "He could have hurt my dog. If he injured [Damian] in any way, [Damian] is out of work. You cannot work a disabled or injured dog.”
