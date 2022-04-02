Services available for seniors

If you are 60 years of age or older and need access to services such as meals (home delivered or congregate), homemaker services, nutrition counseling, legal help, caregiver services, or transportation please contact the Area Agency on Aging Outreach Program. There are no income guidelines for this program. For more information, contact Marissa Proctor, EODD Area Agency on Aging, Lead Social Services specialist at (918) 682-7891 or the SENIOR INFO LINE at 1-800-211-2116.

