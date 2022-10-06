Session teaches participants how to turn visitors into customers

Join Indian Capital Technology Center for a lunch-and-learn session at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25 at the Muskogee campus. Is your website doing the heavy lifting it should be doing for your business? Is your website a client conversion machine or is it simply a placeholder? For years, small businesses didn't prioritize setting up their website and primarily used it as something they could list on their business cards.
In this session, we will discuss why all businesses need their websites to be "client magnets" to stay competitive in this mobile-driven world. You will also learn why you must tailor your website to your company's brand and offerings, how to outperform your competition in search listings, and the importance of keeping your site up to date.
Elizabeth King, public relations professional with more than 20 years of experience in communications, community relations, fundraising, and event management, is the presenter for the website presentation. She owns King PR & Marketing, a comprehensive public relations and marketing firm.
Join by calling Katey Blair: (918) 348-7940 or Kathy Adair: (918) 348-7939. The website session is $20, which includes lunch and will be held at the ICTC-Muskogee campus, 2403 N. 41st St. E., Building C, Room 100.
