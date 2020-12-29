As of this advisory, there are 283,781 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,594 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 22 additional deaths identified to report.
In Muskogee County, there are 6,392 confirmed cases and 48 deaths. In the city of Muskogee, there are 3,266 confirmed cases and 37 deaths.
Two in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garfield County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Love County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in McClain County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Eight in Oklahoma County, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 18-35 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pontotoc County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Woods County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,405 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 283,781
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,335,909
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,618,975
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,752
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 175
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 16,426
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,405
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-12-29 at 7:00 a.m.SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
