Bayley Haraway's Hampshire sheep put up a little fuss getting onto the scales before Thursday's Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show.
"He's a little pest sometimes," said Haraway, a Webbers Falls sophomore. "He's kind of nutcase. He goes a little crazy sometimes."
The cantankerous Hamp was among scores of sheep shown Thursday. The show continues Friday with the heifer and steer shows and concludes Saturday with the Premium Auction Sale.
Haraway also showed a laid-back and chilled Shropshire and a speckle-face sheep at Thursday's show.
"He has his days," Haraway said about the speckle-face. "He's a little nice sometimes, and other times, he's kind of crazy."
Haraway's mother, Sandy Haraway, described the speckle-face as "bipolar."
Bayley Haraway said that, despite his craziness, the Hampshire fares best at shows. She said she didn't show the Hampshire at the Muskogee County Livestock Show in late February.
However, Haraway earned Breed Champion with the Shropshire and third place in with the speckle-face at the county show.
Bayley also earned County Showmanship honors after showing the speckle face.
Webbers Falls senior Madisyn Treadwell can attest to sheep emotions. She showed a 165-pound dark-face cross and a 153-pound Hampshire on Thursday.
"They really have their own personalities," Treadwell said, describing the cross as "goofy."
"And he chews on everything," she said. "He tries to eat everything."
Treadwell said she didn't know how to explain the Hampshire.
"She will choose when she wants to come up and love on you," Treadwell said. "She's moody."
Still, Treadwell said neither one is harder to care for than the other. And both tend to do well in competition.
The cross placed 13th overall and fourth in its class at the Muskogee County Show while the Hampshire made third in her class.
