Sheffield remembered as active, generous

Fort Gibson farmer Richard "Dick" Sheffield made an impact on the community far beyond his produce, colleagues say.
Sheffield died Sunday. He was 85.
Muskogee County Farm Bureau Agent Scott Abbott called Sheffield an "amazing man."
"He was on the board on the Farm Bureau 40-50 years," Abbott said. "He was instrumental in the activities. He was Farm Family of the Year in the 1970s."
Sheffield also was instrumental in getting a Rural Water District going and continuing, Abbott said.
"There's just a whole wealth of information and wisdom we're going to miss," Abbott said. "He was active in trying to get the board to give back to the community and helping the kids with the livestock shows."
Sheffield grew corn, soybeans, cantaloupes and watermelons on the plain by the Arkansas River.
Sheffield provided hundreds of bushels of sweet corn for the Fort Gibson Sweet Corn Festival nearly every year since the festival began 13 years ago.
"He was a blessing in many ways, but for the Corn Festival, that was his passion," said Tim Smith, commander of the Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20. "We'd be talking to him about corn. He'd probably stop by every week for three months, letting us know how the crop was going and was excited that we were carrying on the corn festival."
Sheffield was proud of the sweet contributions he made the festival.
"He was generous, too, because he would not charge us for the corn," Smith said.
The American Legion post hosted the past few corn festivals.
Sheffield provided 400 bushels of corn to the 2020 festival, Smith said. "And he was shocked that we sold all of them."
He also instilled a strong work ethic.
"Every kid who ever worked for him learned the ethics of putting in a good day's work," Smith said. "If you were a good worker, he would reach out to you."
Abbott said Sheffield "set a great example for youth of what it was like to work hard, and then play hard."
Jim Quinn, who worked with the Corn Festival, said Sheffield didn't have much to say.
"But when he said it, you'd better listen," Quinn said.
Smith said, "When Sheffield said it, it was important, or it was true."
According to Sheffield's obituary, the family has requested, in lieu of flowers to make donations in Sheffield's name to the Fort Gibson FFA Booster Club, 500 South Ross, Fort Gibson, OK, 74434 or by calling (918) 478-2474 for information.
