COVID-19 has prompted the Gospel Rescue Mission to extend “food and compassion” to a broader population, said Executive Director Rich Schaus.
The group is inviting the homeless — even those who aren’t staying at the Mission — to come have lunch served by Mission guests between noon and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors are served outside the building.
“We provide a sack lunch with hot soup, a sandwich, and a cold drink,” Schaus said. “We have our guests who are interacting with them. We’re hoping this will give people some encouragement.”
GRM began serving the lunches April 13, and will continue through the crisis. The idea, Schaus said, is to reach out to people “who aren’t ready to make life change.”
“One of the things we look at is an analysis of who we serve. Eighty percent of the people we serve come in with a once in a lifetime event. Ten percent of people come in once a year, usually due to addiction. Ten percent are chronically homeless,” Schaus said. “We have to use our resources we can help the most, but that doesn’t mean we don’t care about them. We’re going to focus our resources over here, but in the meantime we’re going to give you some food and some connection.”
For some homeless people, shelters aren’t the solution — or at least the solution they want, Schaus said.
“These are people who do not necessarily want life change,” Schaus said. “Some people are scared of shelters. That’s a common occurrence, or they don’t know how to behave in a shelter.”
Keeping people from becoming chronically homeless has dictated where the GRM’s limited resources have gone, traditionally speaking, Schaus said.
“That [80 percent] is who we spend a majority of our resources on. If we don’t invest in that 80 percent, they can flip into those other two categories pretty easily,” Schaus said. “So we work on them so they can become contributing, God-dependent members of our society and not slip backwards.”
Schaus hopes that connecting with guests already at the mission will motivate some to take that next step into staying at the shelter and making a change.
“The reason we have our shelter guests telling their stories is because some of these people know some of our guests,” Schaus said. “The story of the men and women serving this meal, giving back, says that ‘you too, can decide to make a life change and we’ll be here for you.’”
