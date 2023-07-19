Muskogee County Sheriff's Office released the identity of a body found Tuesday afternoon in Fort Gibson.
Julie Whorton, 47, of Fort Gibson was found at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday in the back yard of a residence in the 1400 block of Mill Street near Fort Gibson.
Sheriff Andy Simmons said Joey Whorton, 49, of Fort Gibson, was booked into Muskogee County/City Detention Center on a complaint of first-degree murder. Whorton has not been to court.
Pittsburg County Sheriff's deputies took Whorton into custody at about 7 p.m. Tuesday near Krebs, Simmons said. He said officers took Whorton into custody on warrants of failure to pay.
Simmons said Julie Whorton was the suspect's wife.
He said the cause of death remains under investigation and officers are writing search warrants "trying to get everything they can."
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is processing the crime scene.
