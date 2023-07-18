Muskogee County Sheriff's Office is seeking a person of interest in connection with an apparent homicide, according to a MCSO media release.
Deputies responded to a residence at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Mill St. near Fort Gibson.
Sheriff Andy Simmons said deputies found the body of a white woman in the back yard. MCSO did not release the identity of the woman.
The media release stated investigators are seeking the whereabouts of Joey Whorton, 49.
Whorton is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a white 2018 Ford F-250 flatbed pickup with Oklahoma license plate OMU-221. The truck is possibly pulling a trailer with lawn mowers.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Joey Whorton is asked to call Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 687-0202.
