Shining up his ride

Daxton Davis, 9, shines his Corvette go cart in preparation for the Kids Car Show, part of the Fort Gibson Historic Auto Show. 

 CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

People of all ages took pride in their vehicles Saturday at the Fort Gibson Historic Auto Show. See story on Page 4.

