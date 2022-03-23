Shipping activity at port continues to ride tide

Shipping activity at the Port of Muskogee remained brisk in February, with year-to-year growth reported for commodities shipped by barge, rail and truck.
Port Director Kimbra Scott said Oakley's Terminal Muskogee continues to expand as shippers take advantage of the port's location and multimodal transportation system. She said Oakley's "continues to load fertilizer" for other shippers "in addition to its "regular fertilizer business."
"They have 72 rail cars ordered and ready to load in the next couple of weeks," Scott said Tuesday during a regular meeting of the Muskogee City-County Port Authority. "And Oakley's picked up two new rail customers," one that ships a soy byproduct and another that ships soda ash.
Tonnage reported for barge, rail and truck cargo when compared to totals reported for the same period a year ago increased significantly. When comparing year-to-date totals, rail tonnage recorded during the first two months this years lagged slightly what was reported in 2021.
Imported and exported goods shipped by barge in February totaled 39,262 tons, which represents a 23.74% increase — up 9,322 tons — from the 29,940 tons shipped during the same month in 2021. Year-to-date totals of 80,716 tons represents a 26.97% increase — up 21,766 tons — from the 58,950 tons shipped by barge during the first two months of 2021.
February barge cargo consisted of imported commodities that included steel coils, fertilizer, clay, molasses and nepheline syenite, which arrived on 23 barges. Barge exports consisted exclusively of Chemour coke and Baton Rouge coke, which left the port on two barges.
"Webco coils are continuing to come in consistently by rail and barge, Paragon is still bringing in four to five barges a week," Scott said. "Oakley recently unloaded two barges of wood pulp, and three more barges are headed this way."
February rail cargo totaled 14,137 tons, a 25.23% increase, up 3,567 tons from the 10,570 tons shipped during the same period a year ago. Year-to-date rail cargo totaled 28,061 tons, down 1.92% from the 28,599 tons reported during the first two months of 2021.
Imported commodities that arrived in February by rail consisted primarily of steel coils, Baton Rouge coke, rebar, asphalt and cane molasses, which arrived along with 10 other commodities on 112 railroad cars. February rail exports included fertilizer and pipe, which left the port on 45 cars.
Truck cargo tracked in February totaled 70,989 tons, up 23.56%, or 16,724 tons, from 54,265 tons reported a year ago. Year-to-date total of 150,109 tons represents a 61.47% increase — up 92,265 tons from the 112,109 tons reported during the first two months of 2021.
Commodities imported by truck in February consisted primarily of asphalt, spent refractory material, pipe, soybeans and urea, which arrived along with 12 other commodities on trailers pulled by 315 trucks. Exports consisted of zircon sand, clay, steel coils, fertilizer and nepheline syenite, which arrived along with 11 other commodities on trailers pulled by 4,066 trucks.
