Shipping activity picks up in May at Muskogee Port

Port of Muskogee reported brisk shipping activity in May with tonnage up for all modes of transportation when compared with totals reported for the same period a year ago.
Year-to-date totals exceeded 2020 figures for commodities shipped by barge and truck. Rail tonnage reported for the first five months of the year fell short of what was reported a year ago.
"Traffic has certainly not come back from the 2019 flooding — that combination of the flood, COVID-19, and oil and gas repricing," Port Director Scott Robinson said. "There are so many variables it's hard to predict ..., but we haven't seen positive traffic indications."
Imported and exported goods shipped by barge in May totaled 73,895 tons. That represents an increase of 20.54% — or 15,18 tons — from the 58.714 tons shipped during the same month of 2020.
Barge tonnage for the first five months of the year totaled 233,247 tons. That is up 4,506 tons, or 1.93%, from the year-to-date total of 228,741 tons recorded in 2020.
In addition to feldspar, fertilizer and steel coils, May barge cargo included clay and nepheline syenite, which arrived on 46 barges. Scrap steel was the only commodity exported in May by barge, and it left the port on two barges.
May rail tonnage at the Port of Muskogee totaled 7,855 tons, a 46.58% — or 15,181-ton — decrease from the 58,714 tons shipped by rail during the same period a year ago. Year-to-date rail cargo totaling 59,069 tons fell well below 2020 year-to-date totals, with rail tonnage down 105.94% from the 121,645 tons reported a year ago.
Imported commodities that arrived in May by rail consisted primarily of steel and asphalt, which arrived along with six other commodities on 66 cars. Pipe and petroleum coke made up the commodities exported in May by rail from the Port of Muskogee.
Truck cargo tracked in May increased 41.94% when compared with figures recorded for the same period in 2020. Commodities shipped by truck totaled 86,867 tons, up 36,429 tons from the 50,438 tons reported for the same month in 2020. The year-to-date total of 389,869 tons represents a 10.05% increase from the nearly 350,697 tons reported during the first five months of 2020.
Steel coils, asphalt, scrap steel, steel and pipe made up the bulk of the commodities imported in May on trailers pulled by 715 trucks. Exported commodities towed out by 4,112 trucks consisted mostly of asphalt, fertilizer, clay, nepheline syenite and steel.
