A Muskogee man pleaded guilty in federal court to a shooting that happened in July, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Dorion Martin, 29, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to commit bodily harm in Indian Country. He faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000.
The indictment alleged that on or about July 30, Martin, an Indian, did assault Delbert Newton and two juveniles, T.S., and K.N., with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm.
Police reports state the shooting occurred at 2720 Garland St. Newton was injured, but the juveniles were not.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Muskogee Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Kimberly E. West, U.S. magistrate judge, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. Sentencing will be scheduled following the completion of the presentence investigation report.
Martin had originally been charged in Muskogee County District Court with shooting with intent to kill (two counts), possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Those charges were dismissed because the state lacked jurisdiction.
Charge were dismissed in August on jurisdictional grounds following the Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma. The court found the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, as defined by 1830s-era treaties, still exists for purposes of federal criminal law. Federal law requires certain crimes committed by Native Americans on reservation land be prosecuted in federal court and some other crimes in tribal courts.
