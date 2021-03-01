The boy and girl involved in the shooting/suicide in Muskogee on Sunday have been identified as a couple from Blair, Nebraska.
In a letter to Blair Community Schools parents and families, Superintendent Randall Gilson said the boy was Joseph Dugan and the girl was Farrah Rauch, both juniors at Blair High School.
Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee and public information officer Lynn Hamlin confirmed the couple was from Blair but would not release the names until receiving positive identification from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office.
Teehee also said his office is working with authorities in Nebraska, Florida and Arkansas in the investigation of the pair's journey from Nebraska to Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.