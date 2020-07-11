A male has been taken to a Tulsa hospital after a Saturday night shooting, said Muskogee Police Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin.
At approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Muskogee police officers were dispatched to 810 N. K St. in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, they found a male subject had been shot. The male subject was taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, then to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.
Police are continuing to investigate, Hamlin said.
