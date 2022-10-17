Shooting suspect in custody

A Muskogee County man is in custody after a shooting sent one man to the hospital.
Donmiguel Shanks Jr., 37, of Muskogee, is in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.
Shanks is accused of shooting Michael Jordan, 18, in the chest at 5100 Emporia St. Law enforcement officers were called to the house at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a shooting.
Shanks was apprehended by Wagoner County Sheriff's deputies at 2:59 a.m. and transferred to Muskogee County custody at 4:19 a.m.
Bob Ballard, the homeowner, said Monday that he has had problems with Shanks, who he calls Junior, in the past.
"Every time he comes up here he causes trouble," he said. "I've run him off from here many times. He lives just around the corner."
Ballard said he was asleep when the dispute started, but his daughter told him what happened.
"She said Junior came over wanting to talk to (Jordan)," he said. "(Jordan's) a personal friend of mine. She said the two started arguing and Junior pulled a gun out and shot him."
Jordan was taken to a Tulsa hospital with a gunshot wound just below the chest on the left side near the abdomen. Ballard said Jordan's prognosis is good.
"They say he's going to be fine and he's supposed to get out (Monday)," Ballard said. "My daughter's been checking on him. I don't know what went on between them, but I don't want (Shanks) around. He's nothing but trouble."
