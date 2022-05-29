A suspect in Saturday night's fatal shooting in Taft has surrendered to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, said Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards.
The suspect is identified as Skylar Dewayne Buckner and is being booked into Muskogee County/City Detention Facility, Edwards said.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating the shooting, in which one woman was killed and seven other people were injured.
The Muskogee County District Attorney's Office is investigating the shooting.
