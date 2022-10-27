Muskogee police have released the names of the two men involved in a shooting that took place on Muskogee's west side Wednesday.
Roy Thornton, 18, has been identified as the deceased. Randy Cotton, 22, remains in a Tulsa area hospital and is being detained by Muskogee Police Department, according to a statement released by Officer Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department.
The men were involved in a shootout at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday near 10th and Fremont streets, police said.
This case is still under investigation and further details will be released if they become available.
