A 36-year-old Muskogee man was treated and released from W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah on Wednesday after being struck in the back by a gunshot.
Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department said Ronald Evers was struck when a gun that 22-year-old Rory Devon Moss was handling discharged.
The shooting took place at a home in the 4700 block of Denison Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hamlin said she believes Ervin drove himself to the hospital. A hospital spokeswoman said Ervin was treated and released.
