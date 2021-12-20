Shop Fort Gibson First winner announced

Brenda Helsley, left, of Keith Hardware & Supply congratulates Bob Shmer of Tahlequah after he won the $1,000 check in the Shop Fort Gibson First giveaway.

 CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce held its Shop Fort Gibson First winning ticket drawing Saturday at the Centennial Park gazebo.

Bob Shmer, who had the winning ticket number, said he plans to use his winnings on travel.

