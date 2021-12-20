Shop Fort Gibson First winner announced

Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce held its Shop Fort Gibson First winning ticket drawing Saturday at the Centennial Park gazebo.
Bob Shmer, who had the winning ticket number, said he plans to use his winnings on travel.
Alkberto Gallegos, 84, Muskogee resident, left us on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Visitation Tuesday, 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and Funeral Wednesday, 1:00 PM, both in The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
87, of Eufaula, passed away Thursday, December 16, Viewing: 9:00am-4:00pm, family greeting friends 4:00pm-6:00pm,Tuesday, December 21, at Garrett Funeral Home Checotah; Services 1:00pm, Wednesday, December 22, at Lighthouse in Eufaula; Burial to follow at Morris Cemetery, Morris, Oklahoma
87, Retired Plumber, passed Tuesday, 12/14/2021. Service Info: 11:30AM, Thursday, 12/23/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.