Show goes on despite pandemic

Muskogee High School's drama department explores life and love in the Blue Ridge Mountains with "Bright Star, the Musical."
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Understudies will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The show focuses on two points in a woman's life — first, when she falls for a young man, but must give up their baby; second, when she is a successful editor and meets a promising young writer. The second meeting prompts a confrontation with her past.
Senior Isabella Locke plays the lead role of Alice.
"Performing in my fourth and final all-school musical alongside this cast and amidst these circumstances has been one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences ever," she said. "Getting to create such a magnetic character within two different time periods was inspiring and truly let me test my limits as an actor."
Director Penny McGill said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prompted students to practice and perform the play with masks and social distancing.
"There's minimal interaction between them," McGill said. "When someone's holding hands, they're not really touching. When they're partner dancing, they don't touch each other."
She said Robbie Anderson designed the choreography, which involves clogging and hillbilly-style dancing.
"And he was right in line with keeping it socially distanced," McGill said.
Snow and sub-freezing temperatures that hit Muskogee for two weeks in February prompted the show to be postponed from its original date.
"We started rehearsals in late December and practiced as much as we could," McGill said. "Except we were out of the building for about three weeks. On opening week, this is the first time we've been back on the stage for three weeks."
Cast members rehearsed at Boulevard Christian Church when they could not come to MHS, she said.
"I'm so grateful for them for letting us use that facility so we can keep rehearsing," McGill said. "I am so proud of these kids for making these transitions."
Locke said the cast had virtual rehearsals during the freezing spell.
"Despite this, we all worked hard as a team to make sure nobody fell behind or felt unprepared with people missing rehearsals for quarantining, bad weather, and other engagements," Locke said. "Mrs. McGill always talks about how this is an ensemble show, and it’s so true. It really is a team effort to make this show incredible and full of passion. And we did it."
Two casts rehearsed the show in case a cast member got sick.
Senior Paige Gallaway said performing a no-contact, socially-distanced show "is definitely a change."
"Having two casts was a good decision on Mrs. McGill’s part because when someone was out because of COVID or other reasons, the understudy would step in and play the part needed," Gallaway said. "We practiced on Zoom, after school, weekends, and at Boulevard Christian Church when the school was closed."
Muskogee High School is limiting the number of patrons allowed at each performance. Seating is social distanced to sell tickets in blocks of 1, 2, 3, and 4 seats. Patrons are asked to be purchased in blocks that fit your group size. All ticket sales are final.
Masks are required.
