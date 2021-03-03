Showing animals a family affair

Jennifer Conner of Wagoner said she was proud watching her daughter Abigail show her hog Minnie at the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show.
Conner said she sees in Abigail, who shows for Coweta 4-H and is in her first year showing, a lot of the characteristics she had during her show career.
"Her drive to win, her attention to detail," Jennifer said. "The intensity on her face…it's her momma to a 'T'. It makes me so proud to see it in her.
"She's done a phenomenal job. I enjoy watching her, and I love to see the passion she has for the animals."
Many parents expressed the same sentiment about their kids during the second day of the show. Ryan Maxwell from Webbers Falls said he loves it that his son Rody has picked up the same love for the industry.
"I began showing at 9 years old, and I'm 43," Ryan said. "I love it. He's got two little brothers that I hope do the same thing."
But as a parent, Ryan said that there is one tough part of watching your kid do what you did at his age.
"Not being able to want it for them," Ryan said. "We're hoping we have a pretty good chance. This is our last shot. We've already shown two."
But Rody is grateful to have a father who has been in his shoes. He was a lot younger than his dad when he got started.
"I've been doing this since I was 2," said the younger Maxwell. "I learned everything from my father — how to show my hog, how to brush them, how to feed them, how to water them — everything."
Caitlyn Waggle of Fort Gibson, who is 10 years old and has been showing for five years, said she likes to show because of the family aspect.
"You get to bond together with your family," she said. "I have one brother and one sister and we all show hogs."
The show continues today with the doe kids show and the market goat show and ends with the Premium Auction Sale at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.