Shriners Hospitals for Children marks 100 years of caring for kids

Shriners Hospitals for Children, also known as Shriners Children’s, is pleased and proud to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022 of improving the lives of children through its unique pediatric health care system.
Shriners Children’s is supported locally by the Bedouin Shrine Temple, 201 S. Sixth St., (P.O. Box 1667) in Muskogee. Bedouin Shriners take care of lodging and transportation expenses for patients and promote fun, fellowship and philanthropy in multiple counties in eastern Oklahoma. The Bedouin Shrine has been serving the children of eastern Oklahoma since 1911 and cared for 1000’s of children living in our local communities.
Shriners Children’s Shreveport was founded in 1922 through the vision and generosity of members of the Shriners International fraternity, who saw a need for orthopedic care for children during the polio epidemic. The first Shriners Hospital was opened in Shreveport, Louisiana, and was devoted to providing high-quality orthopedic care.
Today, Shriners Children’s has approximately 22 locations across the United States, as well as in Canada and Mexico. In addition, because the health care system is committed to reaching as many children as possible, wherever they may live. Since its founding, the health care system has cared for more than 1.5 million children, regardless of the families’ ability to pay or insurance status.
Shriners Children’s is a leader in providing care for orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries and other spine disorders and craniofacial conditions. Some locations also have sports medicine programs and other specialized clinics. We strive to provide a full range of services and support to help our patients reach their goals and discover their full potential. In addition, our health care system conducts research to improve our patients’ quality of life and offers outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. Shriners Children’s is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our health care system provides care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. Generally, care is provided until age 18, although, in some cases, it may be extended to age 21. All care and services are provided in a compassionate, family-centered environment, regardless of the families' ability to pay or insurance status. Shriners Children’s is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
Please contact Bedouin Shrine Temple, (918) 682-2761 or visit bedouinshriners.com, shrinerschildrens.org or shrinersinternational.org if you have further questions on Shriners Children or becoming a Shriner.
