Shriners host Wine and Beer Festival

Backroad Winery owner Connie Merrill said she and her husband put a lot of their heart and soul into their wines.
"There's a lot of passion, commitment and hard work that goes with this business," Merrill said. "But there's nothing better than a good glass of wine, and you definitely enjoy the finished product."
Backroad, which has operated about two and a half years in Okay, is one of two new wineries at the 20th annual Wine and Beer Festival, 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Bedouin Shrine Temple.
This year's festival will feature seven wineries and three breweries. Admission is $25.
Past Potentate Rory Robertson said proceeds support day-to-day temple operations, "which, in turn, allow us to help take care of our kids."
"Our insurance is over $30,000 a year for our van to transport the kids to the hospitals," Robertson said. "Also operations, utilities, van upkeep to keep our vans rolling. Part of it will even go into van purchase proceeds."
Shriners Hospitals offer health care, regardless of ability to pay, for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.
Merrill said they support the festival because "we love that the Shriners make a difference in the lives of children and their families."
She said Backroad offers a good variety of wines, from sweet and fruity, to semi sweet to dry.
On the Lamb Winery of Stigler is the other newbie at the festival. On the Lamb co-owner and vice president Zach Lamb said the winery had been invited to Bedouin's 2022 festival.
"But we've only been in business, it would be two years at the end of April. So we weren't quite ready last year," Lamb said. "This year, we didn't want to miss it."
He said On the Lamb offers "sweet country wines, for the most part."
"It's smooth, but you can tell you're drinking alcohol," Lamb said. "It's 13.5 percent alcohol. Other wineries I'm seeing is 7.9 percent."
Flavors include blackberry, blueberry, watermelon, Moscato, sangria. Lamb said he also will sell wine slushies.
Other wineries include Muskogee's Pecan Creek Winery, Deep Branch (Blind Luck) Winery of Cookson, Arribin Hills Winery of Owasso and Summerside Vineyard and Coal Creek Vineyard, both of Tuttle.
The three breweries are Muskogee Brewing Co., Bierkraft Brewery of McAlester, and Bricktown Brewery, based in Oklahoma City.
Free "finger food" appetizers will be available.
If you go
WHAT: Wine and Beer Festival.
WHEN: 1-6 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Bedouin Shrine Temple, 201 S. Sixth St.
ADMISSION: $25 at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.