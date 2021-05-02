April 2021 Winners
Class A
Photojournalism
First – Waiting for the Ball to Drop by Nancy Gassaway
General Pictorial
First – Relaxing on the Bridge by Margaret Brown
First – Show Off by Dr. David Jones
Second – Tulsa Lights by Connie Kline
Nature
First – Bloom Bursting Forth by Nancy Gassaway
Second – Danger Ahead by Dr. David Jones
Third – The Great Southwest by Connie Kline
Honorable Mention – Iris by Margaret Brown
Class B
Photojournalism
First – New Route 66 Addition Along Side the Route 66 Mother Road in Tulsa by Kody Kline
Second – Twin Hills Practice by Don Elgin
General Pictorial
First – Prairie Home by Kody Kline
Second – Date Night by Tom Salamon
Third – Pig Show by Elaine Colbert
Nature
First – A Dusting by Kaye Coleman
Second – Sitting on a Branch by Tom Salamon
Third – Snowflake by Don Elgin
Honorable Mention – Butterfly by Elaine Colbert
Open
First – Colors in the Sky by Dr. David Jones
Second – Metallic Free by Don Elgin
Third – Water Slide by Dr. David Jones
Honorable Mention – New Neon Tulsa Route 66 by Kody Kline
The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. We opened up the meeting with a teaching session by Connie Kline.
You can check out the latest news and club information at www.facebook.com/muskogeeshutterbugs/.
Commented
