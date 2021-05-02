April 2021 Winners

Class A

Photojournalism

First – Waiting for the Ball to Drop by Nancy Gassaway

General Pictorial

First – Relaxing on the Bridge by Margaret Brown

First – Show Off by Dr. David Jones

Second – Tulsa Lights by Connie Kline

Nature

First – Bloom Bursting Forth by Nancy Gassaway

Second – Danger Ahead by Dr. David Jones

Third – The Great Southwest by Connie Kline

Honorable Mention – Iris by Margaret Brown

Class B

Photojournalism

First – New Route 66 Addition Along Side the Route 66 Mother Road in Tulsa by Kody Kline

Second – Twin Hills Practice by Don Elgin

General Pictorial

First – Prairie Home by Kody Kline

Second – Date Night by Tom Salamon

Third – Pig Show by Elaine Colbert

Nature

First – A Dusting by Kaye Coleman

Second – Sitting on a Branch by Tom Salamon

Third – Snowflake by Don Elgin

Honorable Mention – Butterfly by Elaine Colbert

Open

First – Colors in the Sky by Dr. David Jones

Second – Metallic Free by Don Elgin

Third – Water Slide by Dr. David Jones

Honorable Mention – New Neon Tulsa Route 66 by Kody Kline

The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. We opened up the meeting with a teaching session by Connie Kline.

You can check out the latest news and club information at www.facebook.com/muskogeeshutterbugs/

