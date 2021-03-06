Shutterbug Club
Winners
January 2021 Winners
Class A
Photojournalism
First – Favorite Pastime by Margaret Brown
Second – Mud Bath by Dr. David Jones
Third – High-heeled Support Against Domestic Violence by Nancy Gassaway
General Pictorial
First – tie — Blue-Eyed Blonde by Nancy Gassaway
First – tie – 3’s Company by Dr. David Jones
Second — Smile by Margaret Brown
Nature
No entries this month
Class B
Photojournalism
First – Making Memories on the Trail by Kody Kline
General Pictorial
First – Ford Panel by Don Elgin
Second – Leaning Against a Wall by Tom Salamon
Third – Back a Few Years by Elaine Colbert
Nature
First – The Old Man by Elaine Colbert
Open
First – Fall – Waterfall by Connie Kline
Second – tie – Close Encounters by Dr. David Jones
Second – tie – War Eagle Mill by Connie Kline
Honorable Mention – Old Dodge Looking Good by Kody Kline
Honorable Mention – Faux Blue Hour by Dr. David Jones
The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St.
You can check out the latest news and club information at www.facebook.com/muskogeeshutterbugs/.
