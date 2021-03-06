Shutterbug Club

Winners

January 2021 Winners

Class A

Photojournalism

First – Favorite Pastime by Margaret Brown

Second – Mud Bath by Dr. David Jones

Third – High-heeled Support Against Domestic Violence by Nancy Gassaway

General Pictorial

First – tie — Blue-Eyed Blonde by Nancy Gassaway

First – tie – 3’s Company by Dr. David Jones

Second — Smile by Margaret Brown

Nature

No entries this month

Class B

Photojournalism

First – Making Memories on the Trail by Kody Kline

General Pictorial

First – Ford Panel by Don Elgin

Second – Leaning Against a Wall by Tom Salamon

Third – Back a Few Years by Elaine Colbert

Nature

First – The Old Man by Elaine Colbert

Open

First – Fall – Waterfall by Connie Kline

Second – tie – Close Encounters by Dr. David Jones

Second – tie – War Eagle Mill by Connie Kline

Honorable Mention – Old Dodge Looking Good by Kody Kline

Honorable Mention – Faux Blue Hour by Dr. David Jones

The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St.

You can check out the latest news and club information at www.facebook.com/muskogeeshutterbugs/.

