Shutterbug Club

Winners

May 2020 Winners

Class A

General Pictorial

First – Comin’ In Hot by Dr David Jones

Second – Chapel of the Ozarks by Nancy Gassaway

Third – Darlington Chapel, El Reno, OK by Connie Kline

Nature

First – Call Me Spike by Dr. David Jones

Second – Evidence of Spring by Nancy Gassaway

Third – Bison on the Plain by Connie Kline

Class B

Photojournalism

First – Barrels in Waiting by Tom Salamon

General

First – Lookin’ East by Tom Salamon

Second – Little School House on the Prairie by Kody Kline

Third – Lightening Rose by Kody Kline

Honorable Mention – Gathering Under the Tree by Kaya Coleman

Nature

First – Dinner Time by Elaine Colbert

Second – Purple Flower by Don Elgin

Third – Tulips on the Green by Kody Kline

Open

First – Historic El Dorado, KS Court House by Connie Kline

Second –Citta de Camogli by Don Elgin

Third –Oh How Times Have Changed by Kody Kline

Honorable Mention – How Sweet it is by Connie Kline

Special Comp (Strange Things)

First – Is It Upside Down by Kody Kline

Second – A Bug’s Life by Connie Kline

Second – Life of a Bug by Elaine Colbert

Third – Slug Fest by Don Elgin

Honorable Mention – Somebody Talkin’ About Me by Nancy Gassaway

The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. They will meet at the Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The next meeting is Aug. 11. It is open to photographers of all ages and expertise; you don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting.

Join them by going to www.facebook.com/Muskogee-Shutterbugs-Club-133874196676131/?fref=ts, or you can check out the latest news and club information at www.muskogeeshutterbugs.com.

Information: Dr. David Jones (918) 686-9130 after 5 p.m.

