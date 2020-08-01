Shutterbug Club
Winners
May 2020 Winners
Class A
General Pictorial
First – Comin’ In Hot by Dr David Jones
Second – Chapel of the Ozarks by Nancy Gassaway
Third – Darlington Chapel, El Reno, OK by Connie Kline
Nature
First – Call Me Spike by Dr. David Jones
Second – Evidence of Spring by Nancy Gassaway
Third – Bison on the Plain by Connie Kline
Class B
Photojournalism
First – Barrels in Waiting by Tom Salamon
General
First – Lookin’ East by Tom Salamon
Second – Little School House on the Prairie by Kody Kline
Third – Lightening Rose by Kody Kline
Honorable Mention – Gathering Under the Tree by Kaya Coleman
Nature
First – Dinner Time by Elaine Colbert
Second – Purple Flower by Don Elgin
Third – Tulips on the Green by Kody Kline
Open
First – Historic El Dorado, KS Court House by Connie Kline
Second –Citta de Camogli by Don Elgin
Third –Oh How Times Have Changed by Kody Kline
Honorable Mention – How Sweet it is by Connie Kline
Special Comp (Strange Things)
First – Is It Upside Down by Kody Kline
Second – A Bug’s Life by Connie Kline
Second – Life of a Bug by Elaine Colbert
Third – Slug Fest by Don Elgin
Honorable Mention – Somebody Talkin’ About Me by Nancy Gassaway
The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. They will meet at the Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St. The next meeting is Aug. 11. It is open to photographers of all ages and expertise; you don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting.
Join them by going to www.facebook.com/Muskogee-Shutterbugs-Club-133874196676131/?fref=ts, or you can check out the latest news and club information at www.muskogeeshutterbugs.com.
Information: Dr. David Jones (918) 686-9130 after 5 p.m.
