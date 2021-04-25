Shutterbug Club
Winners
February 2021 Winners
Class A
Photojournalism
First – Marathon Station, Route 66 by Connie Kline
Second – Don’t be Afraid, It’s Only Snow by Nancy Gassaway
General Pictorial
First – Star Burst by Nancy Gassaway
Second – Time Warp by Dr. David Jones
Nature
First – Extended Reach by Dr. David Jones
Second – Juvenile Eagle by Connie Kline
Class B
Photojournalism
First – Protecting the Quarterback by Tom Salamon
Second – Adult Eagle Addressing Juvenile Eagles by Kody Kline
General Pictorial
First – Mount Scot by Elaine Colbert
Second – Dipping In by Don Elgin
Nature
First – Natural Beauty by Don Elgin
Second – Three in a Row by Elaine Colbert
Third – Looking for Food by Tom Salamon
Open
First – Star Spangled Skyline by Dr. David Jones
Second – Nodaway County Courthouse by Connie Kline
Third – Woolorock Falls by Don Elgin
Honorable Mention – Utah Lightshow by Kody Kline
Honorable Mention – KUKU on 66 by Kody Kline
Honorable Mention – Route 66 Diary King by Connie Kline
Honorable Mention – Mudbath by Dr. David Jones
Honorable Mention – Still Moon by Don Elgin
The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meet at 6:30 p.m. at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St., the second Tuesday of each month. It is open to photographers of all ages and expertise; you don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting.
You can check out the latest news and club information www.facebook.com/Muskogee-Shutterbugs-Club.
