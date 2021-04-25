Shutterbug Club

Winners

February 2021 Winners

Class A

Photojournalism

First – Marathon Station, Route 66 by Connie Kline

Second – Don’t be Afraid, It’s Only Snow by Nancy Gassaway

General Pictorial

First – Star Burst by Nancy Gassaway

Second – Time Warp by Dr. David Jones

Nature

First – Extended Reach by Dr. David Jones

Second – Juvenile Eagle by Connie Kline

Class B

Photojournalism

First – Protecting the Quarterback by Tom Salamon

Second – Adult Eagle Addressing Juvenile Eagles by Kody Kline

General Pictorial

First – Mount Scot by Elaine Colbert

Second – Dipping In by Don Elgin

Nature

First – Natural Beauty by Don Elgin

Second – Three in a Row by Elaine Colbert

Third – Looking for Food by Tom Salamon

Open

First – Star Spangled Skyline by Dr. David Jones

Second – Nodaway County Courthouse by Connie Kline

Third – Woolorock Falls by Don Elgin

Honorable Mention – Utah Lightshow by Kody Kline

Honorable Mention – KUKU on 66 by Kody Kline

Honorable Mention – Route 66 Diary King by Connie Kline

Honorable Mention – Mudbath by Dr. David Jones

Honorable Mention – Still Moon by Don Elgin

The Muskogee Shutterbugs Club meet at 6:30 p.m. at Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin St., the second Tuesday of each month. It is open to photographers of all ages and expertise; you don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting. 

You can check out the latest news and club information www.facebook.com/Muskogee-Shutterbugs-Club

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you